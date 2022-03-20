Yankees Sign Ex-Member Of Cheating Astros’ World Series Team

New York didn't sign Carlos Correa, but they did add one of his former teammates from the sign-stealing Astros.

Yankees’ players and fans alike appeared to be ready and willing to welcome Carlos Correa to the Bronx.

Despite Correa’s ties to the Astros’ cheating scandal in 2017, which may have robbed New York of winning the AL pennant that year, the Yankees were in on him until the end of his free agency sweepstakes.

However, the superstar shortstop ultimately chose to sign a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, which includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

Instead, the Yankees wound up with a different member from the tainted World Series Champion Astros’ squad in Marwin Gonzalez.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have signed Gonzalez to a minor league deal, which will pay him $1.1 million if he reaches the major-leagues. Gonzalez will report to Yankees’ spring training camp once the deal is made official, per Feinsand.

Gonzalez spent last season with the Red Sox, and struggled with a .202/.281/.285 slash line across 77 games. This led to his release, before being picked up by his old team (the Astros), where he appeared in 14 games.

Gonzalez adds value as a super utility man, but his numbers have steadily declined since his breakout season in 2017, where he produced a .907 OPS, 23 home runs and 90 RBI, before helping the Astros make a run to a title.

By signing Gonzalez, the Yankees are adding an experienced veteran, who provides versatility. The 33-year-old has the ability to play first base, second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots.

If Gonzalez is able to revive his career with the Yankees, he could factor in as a key depth piece in the big-leagues this season. In the very least, the Yankees are taking a shot on an intriguing player with prior success, who could wind up being a low-risk, high-reward acquisition if he can rediscover himself.

