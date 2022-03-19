Luke Voit Reveals Favorite Moments From Yankees Career

Voit reminisced about his Yankees career moments after he was traded to San Diego on Friday afternoon.

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is excited about the next chapter of his baseball career, heading to the Padres in a trade on Friday.

Before closing the book on his four-year stint in pinstripes, however, the slugger reminisced about the moments he'll cherish the most from his time in the Bronx.

Asked if he has a favorite memory from his Yankees career, Voit didn't hesitate, recalling a rare feat he accomplished on the biggest stage.

Two months after he was acquired from the Cardinals, Voit made his postseason debut, starting at first base in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium against the Oakland Athletics.

Voit was retired in his first two at-bats, but when he came up to the plate a third time, he got the job done, giving New York some crucial insurance runs.

Swatting a full-count offering from Blake Treinen toward the short porch in right, the slugger leapt into his patented home run hop. The ball stayed in the yard, caroming off the wall, but Voit was able to leg out a two-run triple, the first three-base hit of Voit's MLB career.

On Friday, he cracked a smile thinking about that moment.

"That's probably my only triple I probably have," he said.

In reality, Voit has lumbered his way to a three-bagger two times since then, once in his first game back from a stint on the injured list this past summer.

From there, Voit recalled his Opening Day home run in the Bronx in 2019, another fly ball off his bat that sent fans at Yankee Stadium into a frenzy.

Voit said he'll look back fondly on the postseason grind as well, fighting for a shot to bring a championship back to New York each fall.

"It just makes you want to work harder in the offseason to get prepared for that," Voit said. "It's nice that I'm getting traded to a team that's ready to contend for that too as well."

With the universal designated hitter coming to the National League in 2022, Voit will have ample opportunities to swing for the fences in San Diego. If he can stay healthy, there's a good chance the slugger can return to form with his new club, making more memories in a new uniform.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.