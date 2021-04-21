Yankees Snap Five-Game Losing Streak With Late-Inning Rally

NEW YORK — It wasn't how the Yankees drew it up, but they'll certainly take it.

Loading the bases in the bottom of the eighth with no outs, manager Aaron Boone called upon Clint Frazier to pinch-hit for Brett Gardner in a tied game. As it turns out, the outfielder didn't need to swing his bat to put New York in front.

Braves right-hander Nate Jones spiked an 0-1 slider in the dirt, squeaking past Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate. As the ball trickled toward the backstop, Aaron Hicks was able to score standing up from third base, giving the Yankees a one-run lead.

Three batters later, Jones lost Mike Ford, walking in a second run and giving the Yankees more than enough insurance to close it out. After a scoreless ninth from closer Aroldis Chapman, New York had snapped its five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory.

Facing the Braves' high-octane lineup, Jameson Taillon put together his best outing in pinstripes.

Taillon gave New York five strong innings of one-run ball, striking out five and allowing just four hits. Back-to-back doubles in the third—from Guillermo Heredia and Ehire Adrianza—gave the Braves an early advantage.

The Yankees tied the game in the fifth inning on a Gio Urshela solo shot, soaring 437 feet to straightaway center field. That was the only damage the Bombers' bats could muster off right-hander Charlie Morton, who tossed six innings and struck out six.

After Taillon, five Yankees relievers combined to throw four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits over the final 12 outs of the game.

With the win, the Yankees' record jumps to 6-10. New York plays one more game against the Braves at Yankee Stadium before hitting the road on Thursday.

