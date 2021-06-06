Yankees' Luis Severino Makes First Rehab Start Since Tommy John Surgery; What's Next?

NEW YORK — For the first time since Tommy John surgery last spring, right-hander Luis Severino pitched in a game on Sunday afternoon.

Throwing 2.2 innings for the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees' Low-A affiliate, Severino struck out three, allowing one run on two hits while walking one.

The right-hander threw 34 pitches, mixing in 11 sliders and five changeups with his 18 heaters. He touched 98.8 mph on his fastball, averaging 96.8.

"I have not seen the video yet, but my understanding is that he threw the ball really well, upper 90s with his fastball, went out for a third inning just because his pitch count was so low," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Boone has been encouraged throughout the entirety of Severino's journey back to the mound. As the right-hander began to throw again this spring, slowly checking off his first bullpen and simulated game, the results have been nothing but promising.

"What I've seen in his live batting practice sessions leading up to this, it's been really good. I know he feels really well. So continue to be encouraged and it sounds like today was another positive step."

As for what's next, Boone said Severino will make a second rehab start next weekend. After one outing in Tampa, the manager expects Severino will head north, toeing the rubber for another affiliate closer to Yankee Stadium.

"I believe his next one will now be next Saturday and I think it's going to be up somewhere here in the northeast," Boone said.

Both the Double-A Somerset Patriots and High-A Hudson Valley Renegades were mentioned as possible next stops for Severino along his path back to the big leagues.

Late last month, Boone mentioned that it's possible for Severino to rejoin the Yankees' rotation prior to the All-Star break (midway through July). While it's still too early to pinpoint an exact date for Severino's return, Boone has articulated consistently just how excited he is to get the right-hander back in the Bronx.

"The stuff has been very good in his last couple of outings and we're very encouraged by what we're seeing," Boone said last month. "So I don't want to put a ceiling on what Luis Severino can do for us."

