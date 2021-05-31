Sports Illustrated home
Yankees' Severino Scheduled to Begin Rehab Assignment This Weekend

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Severino's return from Tommy John surgery is coming into focus. 

The right-hander is scheduled to throw another simulated game on Monday, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone. If that goes well—throwing another three innings against live hitters—he'll make his first in-game appearance on Sunday, beginning his rehab assignment.

New York is taking Severino's journey back from elbow surgery slowly, and Boone is hesitant to target a specific date for his 2021 MLB debut. At this stage in his recovery, however, it's becoming easier to imagine his timeline. 

Asked specifically if Severino can rejoin the rotation before the All-Star break—midway through July—Boone said it's possible.

"I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. I want today to go well, and then obviously that next step is another big one, into a game and with a team and stuff," Boone said. "It's been a really good few weeks for Sevy. I know he's throwing the ball well and feels really good."

Yankees Get More 'Glowing' Reports on Luis Severino's Tommy John Rehab

Severino is now 15 months removed from Tommy John surgery. Pitching on a six-day progression, he's still weeks away from donning pinstripes again. That said, Boone reiterated on Monday that the right-hander is in a good spot. 

He'll need to work his pitch count up, but the skipper isn't putting a cap on what Severino can do for this team once he's ready to get back to the big leagues. 

"The stuff has been very good in his last couple of outings and we're very encouraged by what we're seeing," Boone said. "So I don't want to put a ceiling on what Luis Severino can do for us."

