Live Updates: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 14
DUNEDIN, Fla. — We're officially two weeks into spring training exhibition games as New York travels to Dunedin to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
Here are Sunday's starting lineups, starting pitchers and some related reading on what's been a busy day at Yankees camp.
New York Yankees
Mike Tauchman CF
Luke Voit DH
Jay Bruce 1B
Clint Frazier LF
Derek Dietrich 2B
Kyle Higashioka C
Tyler Wade SS
Thairo Estrada 3B
Greg Allen RF
Deivi García SP
A couple starters are mixed in with some folks competing for a roster spot. Jay Bruce, Derek Dietrich, Mike Tauchman, Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada each look to make another good impression, fighting for playing time.
Deivi García is in a similar boat as he makes another start. He's competing with Domingo Germán and others for the fifth spot in New York's starting rotation. He's facing a jam-packed lineup for the Blue Jays...
Toronto Blue Jays
Springer RF
Semien 2B
Bichette SS
Guerrero Jr. 1B
Biggio 3B
Gurriel Jr. LF
Grichuk DH
McGuire C
Davis CF
Manoah SP
This is part of the reason why the Blue Jays could contend for a postseason bid this year... Their lineup has a lot of potential to put runs on the board. New York gets a taste of their new studs, Marcus Semien and George Springer, at the top of their order.
Check back here after first pitch for live updates and some video throughout the game. And be sure you're updating this page to see the most updated version as we'll be adding live scoring and notable plays throughout the game!
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Toronto's Alek Manoah makes quick work of the Yankees in the top of the first. Luke Voit and Jay Bruce strikeout as New York goes down in order.