Live Updates: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 14

DUNEDIN, Fla. — We're officially two weeks into spring training exhibition games as New York travels to Dunedin to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are Sunday's starting lineups, starting pitchers and some related reading on what's been a busy day at Yankees camp.

New York Yankees

Mike Tauchman CF

Luke Voit DH

Jay Bruce 1B

Clint Frazier LF

Derek Dietrich 2B

Kyle Higashioka C

Tyler Wade SS

Thairo Estrada 3B

Greg Allen RF

Deivi García SP

A couple starters are mixed in with some folks competing for a roster spot. Jay Bruce, Derek Dietrich, Mike Tauchman, Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada each look to make another good impression, fighting for playing time.

Deivi García is in a similar boat as he makes another start. He's competing with Domingo Germán and others for the fifth spot in New York's starting rotation. He's facing a jam-packed lineup for the Blue Jays...

Toronto Blue Jays

Springer RF

Semien 2B

Bichette SS

Guerrero Jr. 1B

Biggio 3B

Gurriel Jr. LF

Grichuk DH

McGuire C

Davis CF

Manoah SP

This is part of the reason why the Blue Jays could contend for a postseason bid this year... Their lineup has a lot of potential to put runs on the board. New York gets a taste of their new studs, Marcus Semien and George Springer, at the top of their order.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Toronto's Alek Manoah makes quick work of the Yankees in the top of the first. Luke Voit and Jay Bruce strikeout as New York goes down in order.