Live Updates: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 20
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Gerrit Cole taking on a division rival less than two weeks away from Opening Day? What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
The Yankees are back in Dunedin to face the Blue Jays with their ace on the mound.
As we get set for first pitch, here are Sunday's starting lineups and some related reading.
New York Yankees
Brett Gardner LF
Aaron Judge DH
Aaron Hicks CF
Luke Voit 1B
Clint Frazier RF
Derek Dietrich 2B
Kyle Higashioka C
Thairo Estrada 3B
Tyler Wade SS
Gerrit Cole SP
Cole will make one more start after this game before taking on these same Blue Jays on Opening Day. He's got Kyle Higashioka behind the plate on Sunday as Higgy returns from a brief stretch on the sidelines with a sore side.
Not every starter made the trip from Tampa to Dunedin, but players like Gary Sánchez, DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela were in action last night in Sarasota.
Toronto Blue Jays
Springer CF
Biggio LF
Bichette SS
Guerrero Jr. 1B
Hernández RF
Semien 2B
Grichuk DH
Panik 3B
Jansen C
Roark SP
A full lineup of starters for Cole to face. Again, Cole will see these same Jays on Opening Day.
RELATED READING:
- Yankees' Gary Sánchez Will Catch Gerrit Cole on Opening Day
- Aaron Boone's Message to Mike Ford, Optioned Yankees: Stay 'Sharp and Ready'
- 'I'll Be Ready': Excitement Builds For Clint Frazier Ahead of First Opening Day
Check back right here after first pitch for live updates, some analysis and some video from TD Ballpark in Dunedin. And as always, follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more coverage and updates throughout the spring and regular season!
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
The Yankees explode for four runs in the top of the first. Luke Voit and Clint Frazier both rip RBI doubles while Derek Dietrich adds an RBI single. Tanner Roark didn't even record two outs before he was taken out of the game.
Gerrit Cole nearly gave up a leadoff homer to George Springer, and then had Cavan Biggo smack a single to right, but he got through the first frame without giving up a run.
Third inning
Thairo Estrada makes it a seven-run lead for New York after launching a three-run homer to right-center field.