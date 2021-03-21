Live Updates: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 20

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Gerrit Cole taking on a division rival less than two weeks away from Opening Day? What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees are back in Dunedin to face the Blue Jays with their ace on the mound.

As we get set for first pitch, here are Sunday's starting lineups and some related reading.

New York Yankees

Brett Gardner LF

Aaron Judge DH

Aaron Hicks CF

Luke Voit 1B

Clint Frazier RF

Derek Dietrich 2B

Kyle Higashioka C

Thairo Estrada 3B

Tyler Wade SS

Gerrit Cole SP

Cole will make one more start after this game before taking on these same Blue Jays on Opening Day. He's got Kyle Higashioka behind the plate on Sunday as Higgy returns from a brief stretch on the sidelines with a sore side.

Not every starter made the trip from Tampa to Dunedin, but players like Gary Sánchez, DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela were in action last night in Sarasota.

Toronto Blue Jays

Springer CF

Biggio LF

Bichette SS

Guerrero Jr. 1B

Hernández RF

Semien 2B

Grichuk DH

Panik 3B

Jansen C

Roark SP

A full lineup of starters for Cole to face. Again, Cole will see these same Jays on Opening Day.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

The Yankees explode for four runs in the top of the first. Luke Voit and Clint Frazier both rip RBI doubles while Derek Dietrich adds an RBI single. Tanner Roark didn't even record two outs before he was taken out of the game.

Gerrit Cole nearly gave up a leadoff homer to George Springer, and then had Cavan Biggo smack a single to right, but he got through the first frame without giving up a run.

Third inning

Thairo Estrada makes it a seven-run lead for New York after launching a three-run homer to right-center field.