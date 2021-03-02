Live Updates: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles — Spring Training Game 3

After two games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees are set for their first road game of spring training. New York will face the Orioles in Sarasota on Tuesday.

As we draw closer to first pitch here at Ed Smith Stadium, here are the starting lineups and some related reading!

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Gleyber Torres SS

Luke Voit 1B

Clint Frazier LF

Mike Ford DH

Miguel Andújar 3B

Kyle Higashioka C

Mike Tauchman CF

Jordan Montgomery SP

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed this afternoon that Montgomery will likely toss two innings against Baltimore. Right-hander Chad Green was originally supposed to pitch in relief, but he was held back in Tampa in an effort to keep him in more of a controlled environment (throwing live batting practice against other Yankees position players).

Baltimore Orioles

Mullins CF

Mancini DH

Santander RF

Severino C

Galvis SS

Diaz LF

Wilkerson 1B

Sanchez 2B

Urias 3B

Means SP

New York came up short in their spring opener on Sunday, falling to the Blue Jays. Then, the Yankees won Game 2 against the Tigers. Here's some related reading to get you set for the third game of the spring:

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET here in Sarasota. Be sure to refresh this page for live updates as the game continues!

Sine the game doesn't seem to be televised, I'll be posting plenty of video throughout the game. Some here on this article, but also be sure to follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for clips.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Clint Frazier put the Yankees on the board with a two-out, two-strike base hit to left. DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres both singled earlier in the frame.

In the bottom of the first, Jordan Montgomery struggled early but settled in. After a leadoff triple from Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini brought home Baltimore's first run on a sac fly to deep left.

With the bases loaded later in the frame, Montgomery struck out back-to-back hitters to get out of the inning unscathed. We're tied 1-1 entering the second.

Second inning

Nothing doing in the second. On offense, Mike Tauchman ripped a base hit up the middle, stealing second a few pitches later. LeMahieu ended the inning with a hard line drive to center.

Montgomery looked great in his second inning of work, retiring the Orioles in order.

