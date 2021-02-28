Live Updates: New York Yankees Spring Training Opener vs. Blue Jays

TAMPA— After a long winter and weeks of workouts at camp, the Yankees will take the field for the first time this spring on Sunday. New York hosts the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field to open their slate of Grapefruit League games.

As we draw loser to first pitch, here's a look at both starting lineups and what to expect this afternoon:

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Gleyber Torres SS

Luke Voit 1B

Gary Sánchez DH

Clint Frazier LF

Miguel Andújar 3B

Robinson Chirinos C

Mike Tauchman CF

Michael King SP

It's no surprise most of the regulars are starting on Sunday in pinstripes. Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned a few days ago he's planning on working those position players in early and often this spring.

Boone also said he's holding back Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton, so don't be alarmed that they won't be playing on Sunday. Gardner was taking fly balls during batting practice this morning, so it's not like he's out of commission.

After Michael King, here are the other pitchers that'll likely take the mound against Toronto, per Boone:

Toronto Blue Jays

Cavan Biggio 3B

Marcus Semien 2B

Bo Bichette SS

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

Rowdy Tellez DH

Danny Jansen C

Josh Palacios RF

Jonathan Davis CF

Anthony Kay SP

New York gets an early taste of Toronto's dangerous trio of phenoms: Biggio, Bichette and Guerrero. Although George Springer isn't in the lineup, the Yankees will see Marcus Semien in a Blue Jays uniform for the first time.

Check back soon for more as this game gets underway in Tampa! First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

