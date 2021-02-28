Live Updates: New York Yankees Spring Training Opener vs. Blue Jays
TAMPA— After a long winter and weeks of workouts at camp, the Yankees will take the field for the first time this spring on Sunday. New York hosts the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field to open their slate of Grapefruit League games.
As we draw loser to first pitch, here's a look at both starting lineups and what to expect this afternoon:
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Gleyber Torres SS
Luke Voit 1B
Gary Sánchez DH
Clint Frazier LF
Miguel Andújar 3B
Robinson Chirinos C
Mike Tauchman CF
Michael King SP
It's no surprise most of the regulars are starting on Sunday in pinstripes. Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned a few days ago he's planning on working those position players in early and often this spring.
Boone also said he's holding back Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton, so don't be alarmed that they won't be playing on Sunday. Gardner was taking fly balls during batting practice this morning, so it's not like he's out of commission.
After Michael King, here are the other pitchers that'll likely take the mound against Toronto, per Boone:
Toronto Blue Jays
Cavan Biggio 3B
Marcus Semien 2B
Bo Bichette SS
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Rowdy Tellez DH
Danny Jansen C
Josh Palacios RF
Jonathan Davis CF
Anthony Kay SP
New York gets an early taste of Toronto's dangerous trio of phenoms: Biggio, Bichette and Guerrero. Although George Springer isn't in the lineup, the Yankees will see Marcus Semien in a Blue Jays uniform for the first time.
Check back soon for more as this game gets underway in Tampa! First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.
