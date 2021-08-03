Yankees' Gerrit Cole Tests Positive For COVID-19

NEW YORK — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone revealed Monday night.

Cole was scheduled to start Tuesday night's game against the Orioles. Now, Boone expects lefty Nestor Cortes to get the nod.

New York has already worked through two different COVID-19 outbreaks within the organization this season and while Cole is currently the only player to test positive, per Boone, that could change in the coming days.

Emerging from the All-Star break last month, the Yankees had six different players test positive for the virus, a group that included Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Jonathan Loaisiga and Cortes. All six individuals that were touched by that spike within the team have since rejoined the club.

Cole was coming off one of the worst starts of his career, allowing eight runs to the Rays at Tropicana Field in a 14-0 drubbing. New York responded with a sweep against the Marlins in their next three games, but after a lifeless performance to open the homestand against the Orioles on Monday night, the Bombers certainly could've used Cole's services to stop one bad loss from bleeding into a poor stretch.

Boone said he found out about Cole's diagnosis during the second inning of Monday night's game. Therefore, he was unable to provide any additional information about what Cole's case means for his club going forward.

As has been the case with the other players that have tested positive within the organization over the last several months, however, Cole will undoubtedly land on the COVID-19 injured list, keeping him on the sidelines until he clears the league's health and safety protocols.

