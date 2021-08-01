Yankees' Starting Pitcher Suddenly Lands on Injured List

MIAMI — The morning another strong performance, Domingo Germán is headed to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

New York announced the sudden injury news moments before first pitch of Sunday's series finale in Miami. In Germán's place, the Yankees recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Germán has been one of New York's most consistent starting pitchers this season, anchoring the second half of the rotation. Subtract three appearances out of the bullpen in early-July and the right-hander has posted a 4.25 ERA over 18 starts in 2021 with 88 strikeouts in 91 frames.

On Saturday, Germán tossed four strong frames in a 4-2 victory, allowing just two runs. This comes after Germán twirled seven no-hit innings at Fenway Park his previous time out, striking out 10.

From No-Hit Bid to Nightmarish Loss, Yankees Return to Rock Bottom in Boston

This news certainly isn't ideal for the Bombers' pitching staff. Germán now joins Corey Kluber, Luis Severio, Michael King and prospect Clarke Schmidt on the injured list, a legitimate five-man rotation on the sidelines.

Further, with Germán's trip to the IL, more pressure will be placed on left-hander Andrew Heaney. The southpaw was acquired at the Trade Deadine from the Los Angeles Angels, set to provide some depth and experience to this pitching staff.

Now, Heaney will be tasked with filling a hole in the rotation, likely allowing funky lefty Nestor Cortes to continue to get starts rather than returning to the bullpen.

Yankees Acquire Andrew Heaney to Bolster Starting Rotation at Deadline

Since the injury news was revealed shortly before game time on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has yet to provide an update on Germán's status and how serious this shoulder complication is. We'll have more on this topic once Boone addresses the situation after Sunday's game.

