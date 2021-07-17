WATCH: Yankees' Top Prospect Jasson Dominguez Crushes First Professional Home Run

The Martian sent this baseball into orbit.

Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez—the 18-year-old wunderkind that's taking Low-A Tampa by storm—mashed the first home run of his professional baseball career on Friday night.

Dominguez went down to get a 2-2 pitch from right-hander Wilmer Flores and golfed it over the right-field wall at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The two-run blast traveled 344 feet and left his bat at 99 mph, according to this tweet from Minor League Baseball.

It wasn't necessarily a moonshot, but here's a few different looks at the swing and where the homer landed.

Looks like Dominguez is ready to hit some homers over the short porch at Yankee Stadium, right?

Not so fast. The prospect has only played 11 games as a professional baseball player. He started this season in rookie ball, hitting .200 (4-for-20) in the Florida Complex League. Then, he was called up to the Tampa Tarpons.

Entering play on Friday, Dominguez is raking in Low-A, batting .417 (5-for-12) with two extra base hits in three games. Those numbers will jump even higher as Dominguez's homer in the third inning was the prospect's second hit of the night.

Another knock in Tampa for Dominguez was this triple on Thursday, scampering around the bases before awkwardly sliding into third base.

Yankees’ Top Prospect Jasson Dominguez Sets Goal for MLB Arrival

Dominguez also appeared in the All-Star Futures Game in Denver, striking out and ripping a 106-mph line drive right at the third baseman.

Excitement continues to build for this switch-hitting phenom and rightfully so. After all, he is the No. 1 prospect in the Bombers' organization, ranked 24th overall by MLB Pipeline.

It will take some patience for Yankees fans, though. At just 18 years old, Dominguez isn't expected to make the big leagues for another several seasons. His estimated time of arrival was listed in 2024 by MLB.com.

MORE:

