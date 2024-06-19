New York Yankees Trade Proposal Adds Needed Infield Help From Angels
Despite the success the New York Yankees have found this season, the past few weeks have exposed some flaws in the roster. DJ LeMahieu returned and doesn't look to be contributing anything anytime soon.
Once a great veteran hitter for this ball club, LeMahieu just doesn't have it at the plate. In 48 at-bats, the 35-year-old is slashing .188/.304./188. He doesn't have one extra-base hit thus far.
48 at-bats almost seem unfair to judge someone who was once a big part of this team. However, the process has been an issue for LeMahieu.
He's not hitting balls hard and ranks in the bottom half of xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, and other important metrics, according to Baseball Savant.
Perhaps he turns it around, although that doesn't look likely with what he's shown in 2024.
And it looks like the Yankees could be moving on from some of their veterans. Anthony Rizzo was another player who needed to be upgraded, and while his injury is something no one ever wants to see, it allowed New York to make a change with Ben Rice.
At the very least, they need to add an infielder who can play third or second base before the July trade deadline.
In a proposed trade from Adam Weinrib of Yanks Go Yard, the Yankees would land Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels.
"How about a package where LAA takes their pick between Kyle Carr and Clayton Beeter as a headliner, supplemented by an MLB-ready relief option in either Danny Watson or Jack Neely?
"If it comes to Warren or Brock Selvidge, then so be it, but the Yankees shouldn't sprint to the front of the line using their best bargaining chips."
Rengifo has played 31 games at third and 24 at second, making him the perfect option from that standpoint.
The 27-year-old doesn't hit free agency until 2026, making him an even more intriguing option.
A switch hitter, Rengifo is slashing .315/.360/.435 with 15 extra-base hits and an OPS+ of 124. He's produced at an above-average level over the past two seasons, posting a 102 OPS+ in 2022 and a 111 OPS+ in 2023.
He'll likely be pursued by multiple contending teams due to his versatility, making his price an interesting talking point.
If it isn't too much for New York, he'd be a great addition to an infield that needs an upgrade.