Skip to main content
Player(s)
Joey Gallo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Team(s)
New York Yankees, Texas Rangers

MLB Insider Shoots Down Joey Gallo Trade Proposal

The Athletic's Jim Bowden was quick to say this trade proposal won't come to fruition.

Former general manager Jim Bowden evaluated some trade proposals in a piece this week at The Athletic, a list of hypothetical deals pitched by fans that included the Yankees two different times.

The first proposal—sending Matt Olson from Oakland to the Bronx for a package of prospects—had some promise. The second? Not so much.

Here's the proposal with Bowden's concise take on the four-player deal:

Rangers trade SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa and OF Leody Taveras to Yankees for OF Joey Gallo and RHP Domingo Germán

The Yankees would give this one a hard pass. Kiner-Falefa and Taveras aren’t going to hit enough to interest them.

Sending Joey Gallo back to Texas? 

It's worth noting that there were some Isiah Kiner-Falefa rumors earlier in the offseason. New York needs a shortstop for next season and could seek to acquire a stopgap at the position rather than signing a star in free agency after the lockout, filling in until top prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza are ready to don pinstripes. 

To involve Joey Gallo and ship him right back to the Rangers less than a year after the Yankees traded four prospects for him is a particularly perplexing proposal, though. 

Gallo struggled during his debut with the Yankees, hitting .160 with 88 strikeouts in his 58 games with the club after the trade deadline. Gallo's track record and advanced numbers, however, suggest the outfielder could be due for a huge year in 2022. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

READ: MLB Insider Suggests Yankees Should Make Joey Gallo Leadoff Hitter

Sure, there's a chance that Gallo won't pan out in New York, but there's also a possibility the slugger explodes next season, providing a dangerous left-handed presence in the Yankees' lineup while playing another year of Gold Glove caliber defense in the outfield. 

READ: Yankees Bold Predictions For 2022 Season

For reference, Kiner-Falefa (a versatile defender) hit .271/.312/.357 with eight homers in 158 games last year. Taveras, meanwhile, produced a .161 batting average with a .477 OPS over 49 big-league games a year ago. 

New York needs offense and while Germán could theoretically be expendable in a hypothetical offseason trade, Gallo would net more of a return. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo during at-bat
News

MLB Insider Shoots Down Joey Gallo Trade Proposal

3 minutes ago
Kris Bryant hitting for the San Francisco Giants
News

Why Kris Bryant Could Be an Option For the Yankees in Free Agency

13 hours ago
Atlanta Braves SP Greg Maddux throws a pitch
News

Greg Maddux Says He Planned on Signing with Yankees in 1992

22 hours ago
Oakland Athletics 1B Matt Olson smiles
News

Trade Proposal: MLB Insider Weighs in on Deal Sending Matt Olson to Yankees

Jan 18, 2022
Former New York Yankees outfielder Melky Cabrera hitting against Boston Red Sox
News

Former Yankees OF Melky Cabrera Retires

Jan 14, 2022
Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe at shortstop
News

Yankees' Prospect Anthony Volpe on Track to Make MLB Debut 'Soon'

Jan 14, 2022
Red Sox pitcher Ryan Weber
News

Yankees Sign RHP Ryan Weber to Minor League Deal

Jan 13, 2022
Yankees OF Joey Gallo tosses bat
News

MLB Insider: Yankees Should Consider Batting Joey Gallo Leadoff

Jan 13, 2022