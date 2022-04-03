Yankees, Mets Swap Relievers in Trade

This is the third trade between the Yankees and Mets since 2015.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Yankees and Mets made a trade on Sunday afternoon, swapping relievers with less than a week to go until Opening Day.

Sending left-hander Joely Rodríguez to the Mets, the Yankees acquired right-hander Miguel Castro, the team confirmed.

Rodríguez, 30, was brought in by the Yankees last summer in the Joey Gallo trade with the Rangers. He posted a 2.84 ERA over 21 games (19 innings) in pinstripes in the second half of the regular season.

Castro, 27, pitched to the tune of a 3.45 ERA over 70.1 innings last season in a Mets uniform last year (69 total appearances).

Over his seven-year big-league career, Castro has gone 11-22 with seven saves and a 4.13 ERA. He's made a total of 299 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles and the Mets.

This deal comes less than 24 hours after the Yankees sent reliever Albert Abreu to Texas (along with left-hander Robert Ahlstrom) for veteran catcher Jose Trevino.

Castro brings some high-octane stuff to the Bronx. The right-hander throws a 98-mph sinker (98th percentile in fastball velocity) and had a career-high 32.6 percent whiff rate (87th percentile) in 2021.

By dealing Rodríguez, New York must feel comfortable with the left-handed relievers they already have. With Zack Britton out, that leaves closer Aroldis Chapman and relievers Wandy Peralta and Lucas Luetge as the only remaining left-handers likely to start the season in the bullpen. Non-roster invitee Manny Bañuelos and prospect JP Sears are also in contention for an Opening Day roster spot.

This is the third trade between the Yankees and Mets since 2015. On April 10, 2018, the Yankees acquired utility man L.J. Mazzilli from the Mets for outfielder Kendall Coleman. On December 19, 2014, the Yankees acquired right-hander Gonzalez Germen from the Mets for cash considerations.

