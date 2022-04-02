Yankees Acquire Catcher Jose Trevino From Rangers in Trade For Reliever Albert Abreu

Abreu pitched in 28 games with the Yankees last year out of the bullpen, but the right-hander was out of minor league options for this season.

TAMPA — The Yankees have acquired veteran catcher Joe Trevino from the Rangers in exchange for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robert Ahlstrom, the team announced on Saturday evening.

Abreu appeared in 28 games with the Yankees last season, a reliever with plenty of potential at the big-league level. The 26-year-old posted a 5.15 ERA in 2021.

The problem with Abreu, however, was that he didn't have any minor league options remaining. That was poised to be an issue for manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees' coaching staff as they are set to embark on the first month of the regular season, routinely restocking the bullpen with fresh arms to allow everyone to ease into their full-season workload after an abbreviated spring.

New York was able to use Abreu and Ahlstrom—a seventh-round pick from the 2021 First-Year Player Draft—to bolster their depth at catcher, one of the other big question marks when it comes to their Opening Day roster.

Kyle Higashioka, who has been swinging a scorching hot bat this spring, will start behind the dish. The Yankees acquired defense-first backstop Ben Rortvedt from the Twins in the Gary Sánchez trade, but he's likely to start the season on the injured list, nursing an oblique injury.

Now, rather than relying on options like Rob Brantly, Max McDowell or David Freitas—all non-roster invitees at Yankees camp—New York can slot Trevino in as Higashioka's backup.

Trevino, 29, batted .239 (68-for-285) with five home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs scored in 89 games with Texas last year. Over parts of four Major League seasons, Trevino has hit .245 (120-for-489) with 31 doubles and nine homers.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.