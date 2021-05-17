Yankees to 'Prioritize' Left-Handed Bats at Trade Deadline

If the Yankees make any moves at the Trade Deadline this summer, don't be surprised if New York goes after a left-handed hitter.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Yankees will "prioritize" left-handed bats, attempting to address one of this team's most glaring weaknesses through the first few months of the season.

As much as the Yankees have one of the most high-octane lineups in the game, the production this club has gotten from its lefties has been awful.

New York has posted the worst OPS (.533) and batting average (.166) of any lineup in baseball from the left side. Further, lefties in a Yankees uniform have just 54 hits this season, the lowest total of any team's left-handed batters entering play on Monday.

There's no question the Yankees have a righty-heavy lineup. Trading away outfielder Mike Tauchman—who didn't factor into the playing time equation and was out of minor league options—certainly didn't help.

The Yankees add second baseman Rougned Odor in a trade earlier this year, one of the best power-hitting lefties at his position. He's come up big for New York a few times this season, clubbing four home runs, but is hitting .164 in 19 games.

Other than Odor, the likes of Brett Gardner, Mike Ford and Jay Bruce—who retired after 10 games played—have struggled mightily to start the season. In fact, infielder Tyler Wade is leading the team with a .314 batting average from the left side as of Sunday afternoon's loss in Baltimore.

The other wrinkle in this predicament for the Yankees is staying below the luxury tax. Those financial implications could result in some hesitancy from general manager Brian Cashman to go out and add a top-tier asset knowing that he'll cost a chunk of change.

A cheaper option may not fix the issue at hand, though. It's up to Cashman and his team to find the best fit if they do elect to make a move.

With switch-hitter Aaron Hicks landing on the injured list, the Yankees could make an internal acquisition, promoting prospect Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The center fielder wasn't eligible to be called up on Sunday, when Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list, but Hicks' wrist injury could keep him out for an extended period of time. Rather than outfielder Ryan LaMarre—who was added to the active roster in place of Hicks over the weekend—lefty-hitting Florial may be a long-term option.

