Why the Yankees Didn't Call Up Estevan Florial From Triple-A to Replace Aaron Hicks

With starting center fielder Aaron Hicks headed to the injured list, the Yankees elected to sign outfielder Ryan LaMarre on Sunday, adding him to the 26-man roster.

LaMarre appeared in 14 Grapefruit League games for the Yankees this spring, starting the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before getting called up.

The decision to choose LaMarre makes sense in the short term. The 32-year-old is a veteran, a player that's appeared in five big-league seasons in his career and a right-handed hitter capable of platooning with Brett Gardner in center field while Hicks is out.

Those that follow the Yankees, however, might've initially been a bit confused. Why choose LaMarre when prospect Estevan Florial is also available in Triple-A?

"[Florial's] not eligible yet. He's got to be in Triple-A for 72 hours at least," Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained on Sunday morning. "So, we'll let Flo play. Obviously we're watching and paying attention to what he's doing, but it's important that he plays right now and gets those everyday reps."

Florial is ranked as New York's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline, an outfielder that's poised to play a role in the future of this organization. Even with his tools and potential, Florial hasn't been able to take steps forward for the last few years due to injuries and then a lost season in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Earlier in the spring, Boone and other members of the organization have reiterated the importance of daily in-game reps for Florial, getting at-bats and continuing to develop. As much as he's only one step away from the big leagues, and could be called upon soon, the Yankees believe his time in the minors this season can only increase the height of his ceiling.

"We want him to play and continue to gain experience," Boone said. "We know his ceiling, but look, the situation we're in with 2021 and things that are going on, being on the [40-man] roster, he's in play. That said, you gotta strike that balance between we want him playing and developing."

In nine games with the Somerset Patriots, Florial was hitting .229 (8-for-35) with four home runs before his promotion to Triple-A.

There's a chance Hicks could miss an extended period of time if he ends up needing surgery on his wrist. The center fielder has a tear in the sheath that holds the tendon in place.

After taking some medication earlier this weekend, Hicks tried to take some swings on Saturday. Boone said the results weren't what Hicks and the Yankees were looking for, a sign that a stint on the 10-day IL was necessary.

Whether or not Florial gets called up soon remains to be seen. There's no uncertainty, however, when it comes to the way Boone and the organization feel about Florial's future.

"We've always loved the person and the tools and what we believe he could be," Boone said on Friday. "Hopefully with him now being healthy and getting regular at-bats and reps, he can continue to develop into the guy we think he can be."

