Yankees' Triple Play Sparks Walk-Off Win Over White Sox

NEW YORK — When the Yankees failed to score with runners on first and third and nobody out in the bottom of the eighth, a crowd of 14,011 fans at Yankee Stadium was as quiet as can be.

A triple play and walk-off single in the ninth inning had that same crowd explode louder than it's been all season long in the Bronx.

In a game where the Yankees and White Sox combined to strikeout 26 times, with no runs scored until the seventh inning, New York's pair of clutch plays provided just enough for a 2-1 win.

Chasing reliever Michael Kopech with back-to-back singles to start the home half of the eighth, New York was in prime position to not just take the lead, but blow the game open in the bottom of the eighth.

This comes after Chicago's starter Carlos Rodón struck out 13 over six frames, allowing just two hits along the way.

An out at home plate and a line drive double play sucked the life out of the Bombers' rally. All of a sudden, the White Sox were back in the driver's seat.

Moments later, the first two batters reached against Aroldis Chapman in the top of the ninth. A leadoff walk and a slow roller in front of the mound had the closer on the ropes.

That all changed when White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn rolled over on a 1-1 slider, sending a hard ground ball to third base

Gio Urshela gobbled it up, stepping on the bag to his right for one. He then fired a strike to Rougned Odor at second for two. The relay to Luke Voit at first was just in time, getting Chapman and the Yankees out of the jam in dramatic fashion.

The triple play was the first turned by the Yankees since 2014. That kind of defensive play is special in any context, but it couldn't have come at a bigger time in the ninth of a tied ballgame.

From there, New York's bats wasted no time getting the job done.

Against Chicago's Evan Marshall, the Yankees rattled off three base hits in a row. Aaron Judge set the table by ripping a single up the middle, Urshela followed with a line drive to shallow right and Gleyber Torres stroked a walk-off single through the left side, his second game-winning hit of the season.

Torres accounted for the other Yankees run, a solo home run off Kopech in the seventh.

New York wouldn't have been in this game at all if Jordan Montgomery didn't throw seven scoreless innings as well. The lefty set a new career-high with 11 strikeouts, baffling the league's top lineup against southpaws.

Friday night was the first time in Yankees franchise history that New York turned a triple play and won on a walk-off in the same game. It also comes just two days after Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter in Texas, the first no-no of the century by a Yankees pitcher.

