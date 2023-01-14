Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others

The Yankees agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on Friday. The only exception was Gleyber Torres.

New York and the second baseman were unable to agree on terms before Friday’s deadline. Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees offered $9.7 million, per multiple reports. This means the two sides could be heading for an arbitration hearing – a rare occurrence in recent team history – though the club and the infielder can still reach common ground before a hearing takes place. Such was the case with Aaron Judge last year.

The same happened with Luis Severino a few years ago as well.

Torres is coming off a bounce-back season after two power-sapped campaigns in 2020 and 2021. The 26-year-old hit 24 home runs, his most since 2019, and added 28 doubles, 76 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a .257/.310/.451 slash line, 115 wRC+ and 2.7 fWAR.

As for the arbitration-eligible Yankees who did agree to terms, Nestor Cortes was among those who received a significant raise after the starter recorded a 2.44 ERA and made his first All-Star team in 2022. The southpaw will make $3.2 million in 2023 after earning just $727,500 last season.

“It’s a special day for my family and me,” Cortes, a 36th-round pick on his third stint with the Yankees, wrote in a tweet. “Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the ‘American dream.’ Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”

Frankie Montas, another member of New York’s rotation, agreed to a $7.5 million deal. Relievers Wandy Peralta ($3.35M), Clay Holmes ($3.3M), Domingo Germán ($2.6M), Jonathan Loáisiga ($2.26M) and Michael King ($1.3M) also avoided arbitration.

Holmes, who spent a large chunk of last season as New York’s closer, can make another $100,000 in incentives based on games finished, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Holmes would get $25,000 each for 25, 30, 35 and 40 games finished.

Both of the Yankees’ catchers also settled. Jose Trevino will make $2.36 million in 2023, while Kyle Higashioka will make $1.4625 million.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.