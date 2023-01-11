Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

Ryan LaMarre appeared in nine MLB games for New York in 2021.

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota.

Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com page. He was assigned to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, per Minor League Baseball’s transactions page.

LaMarre spent the last two seasons with the Yankees organization, and he appeared in nine major league games for New York in 2021. The 34-year-old dealt with some injuries but posted solid numbers at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Bare.

LaMarre slashed .277/.379/.447 with six home runs, 34 RBI and 14 stolen bases for the RailRiders in 2021. He then hit .297/.409/.458 with five longballs, 21 RBI and seven swipes in 2022, but he did not make a big league appearance for the Yankees last year.

A journeyman throughout his career, LaMarre is now on his third stint with the Twins. He appeared in 43 games for them in 2018 before the White Sox claimed him off waivers. LaMarre then returned to Minnesota in 2019. His 57 games with the Twins are the most he’s played with one franchise.

In total, LaMarre has 128 games of major league experience dating back to 2015, and he’s also played for the Reds, Red Sox and Athletics. He’s a .232/.286/.350 hitter for his career.

