MLB Insider: Yankees Unlikely to be Buyers at Trade Deadline

Despite pulling out an 8-4 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night, the New York Yankees have fallen on hard times, losing eight of their last 11 to fall 6.5 games back of the first place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

The Yankees are in desperate need of something, anything that will inject a jolt of energy into their club, which currently looks like a fringe playoff team at best.

However, if you're hoping they will be buyers at the trade deadline to help improve their roster and propel them into legit contenders, one MLB Insider says don’t count on it.

When appearing on MLB Network earlier in the week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said he does not expect the Yankees to be active at the deadline because they don't have flexibility to do so without going over the luxury tax.

While Rosenthal believes Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte could be a possibility, any improvements for the Yankees will likely come from within the organization instead.

Top prospect Estevan Florial is one name that comes to mind when looking at internal options. Florial went 1-for-3 with a double in his one game with the big-league club this season.

Why the Yankees Should Give Estevan Florial a Big-League Opportunity

Although the 23-year-old has struggled in Triple-A this year, with a .189 batting average, he has shown major pop with a .740 OPS and six home runs in 95 at-bats. He would also bring new life to the Yankees with his speed, athleticism and outfield defense.

These are key factors that the Yankees are currently lacking. It's a big reason why the team has looked broken throughout several stretches this year due to an oddly constructed roster by general manager Brian Cashman.

Rosenthal’s caution that the Yankees will not be aggressive at the deadline is concerning. Florial must get another call up and be given a legitimate shot to see if he can provide a spark. But the Yankees can’t count on the rookie to be the savior and must make a trade in order to give this team a much-needed boost.

Whether that is Marte, or another player, the floor is Cashman’s despite what the whispers around the league are at the moment.

