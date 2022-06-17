Yankees Have Sights Set on MLB’s First Games in Paris

The Yankees have told Major League Baseball that they want to play in the league’s first-ever games in Paris, according to The Associated Press.

Per The AP, MLB will make its debut on continental Europe in 2025 at Stade de France, which is located just north of Paris in Saint-Denis. The stadium, built for the 1998 World Cup, can accommodate approximately 80,000 people for soccer games.

MLB has yet to decide which teams will participate in the Paris games, but the Dodgers have also been connected to The City of Light.

The Yankees are no strangers to international play. New York and Boston played the first-ever games in London in June 2019 at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium. The Yankees swept the high-scoring, two-game set, which saw 50 total runners cross the plate. Both games drew over 59,000 people.

The Yankees also opened the 2004 season in Tokyo against the Devil Rays.

The Cubs and Cardinals were supposed to play in the second MLB London Series in 2020, but the pandemic scrapped those plans. A 2020 series in Mexico City between the Padres and Diamondbacks was canceled for the same reason.

MLB is expected to return to London in 2023, 2024 and 2026, in accordance with the new collective bargaining agreement. The CBA also plans for games in Mexico City from 2023-2026, a season opener somewhere in Asia in 2024, and a Tokyo opener in 2025. The AP reported that the Giants and Padres will play in Mexico City next year.

MLB’s previous international locations have also included Sydney, Australia and Monterrey, Mexico.

