Skip to main content

Yankees Have Sights Set on MLB’s First Games in Paris

MLB plans on playing in France in 2025.

The Yankees have told Major League Baseball that they want to play in the league’s first-ever games in Paris, according to The Associated Press.

Per The AP, MLB will make its debut on continental Europe in 2025 at Stade de France, which is located just north of Paris in Saint-Denis. The stadium, built for the 1998 World Cup, can accommodate approximately 80,000 people for soccer games.

MLB has yet to decide which teams will participate in the Paris games, but the Dodgers have also been connected to The City of Light.

The Yankees are no strangers to international play. New York and Boston played the first-ever games in London in June 2019 at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium. The Yankees swept the high-scoring, two-game set, which saw 50 total runners cross the plate. Both games drew over 59,000 people.

The Yankees also opened the 2004 season in Tokyo against the Devil Rays.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Cubs and Cardinals were supposed to play in the second MLB London Series in 2020, but the pandemic scrapped those plans. A 2020 series in Mexico City between the Padres and Diamondbacks was canceled for the same reason.

MLB is expected to return to London in 2023, 2024 and 2026, in accordance with the new collective bargaining agreement. The CBA also plans for games in Mexico City from 2023-2026, a season opener somewhere in Asia in 2024, and a Tokyo opener in 2025. The AP reported that the Giants and Padres will play in Mexico City next year.

MLB’s previous international locations have also included Sydney, Australia and Monterrey, Mexico.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching
News

Yankees' Pitching Staff Steps Up to Secure Sweep Against Rays

By Max Goodman7 hours ago
New York Yankees Aaron Judge watches home run
News

Aaron Judge Explains Why He Won't Participate in 2022 Home Run Derby

By Max Goodman9 hours ago
Yankees SP Domingo German celebrates coming off mound
News

Yankees Injury Update: Domingo Germán Nearing Return

By Pat Ragazzo10 hours ago
Yankees SP Luis Severino reacts to strikeout
News

Yankees Place Luis Severino on COVID-19 I.L.

By Gary Phillips14 hours ago
New York Yankees Aaron Judge celebrates home run
News

What Aaron Judge's Teammates Are Saying About His Historic Start to This Season

By Max Goodman17 hours ago
New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta pitching
News

Wandy Peralta Is 'Quietly' Dominating in Yankees' Bullpen

By Max Goodman23 hours ago
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte
News

Yankees Release OF Ender Inciarte

By Gary PhillipsJun 15, 2022
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman gives ball to manager Aaron Boone
News

Aroldis Chapman Closer to Returning, But Not as a Closer

By Gary PhillipsJun 14, 2022