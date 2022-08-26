Skip to main content

JP Sears Excited to Face Former Team After 'Surprising' Trade

JP Sears was one of four prospects the Yankees traded to the Oakland Athletics in the Frankie Montas deal earlier this month.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OAKLAND — Leading up to the trade deadline, JP Sears saw the writing on the wall.

Knowing the Yankees were going to make some moves, while occupying a spot on the team's 40-man roster, the young left-hander knew there was a chance he could be included in a deal.

Sure enough, one day before the deadline, Sears found himself packing his bags for Oakland, sent to the Athletics in the Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino trade.

A few weeks later, Sears will have an opportunity to face his former club, scheduled to start against the Yankees on Friday night at RingCentral Coliseum.

Sears called the matchup "unique" and "exciting" after what was still a "surprising" trade, explaining that he doesn't need to make any adjustments since he treats every outing like a World Series game.

"Every time I go out there, I'm trying to fill up the zone with strikes, I'm trying to keep guys off all my pitches and just compete. It doesn't really matter who it's against or what team it's for or the history I have with that team," Sears said Thursday afternoon. "It's just about competing and having fun and doing my best."

New York traded Sears, along with lefty Ken Waldichuk, right-hander Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman to Oakland for Montas and Trivino. Sears had made seven appearances with the Yankees in 2022 before the deal, spending the majority of the season down in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Since landing in Oakland, Sears has pitched extremely well, allowing just three runs in 15.1 frames. His start against New York on Friday will be his fourth in green and gold, a challenge against the Yankees' high-octane lineup for a left-hander that doesn't throw particularly hard and gets most of his outs from contact. Not to mention the fact that New York dropped 13 runs on Oakland in a series-opening victory on Thursday night.

"It's a really versatile lineup, a lot of power in that lineup, a lot of speed," Sears said. "A lot of different types of hitters. Obviously, they're having a great year and are looking to continue the rest of the year into the postseason. So anytime you get a chance to face a really good team that is in contention, it's really exciting."

No matter what happens on Friday, or for the rest of Sears' big-league career, the southpaw said he'll cherish his time with the Yankees and the friendships he made along that journey. He wasn't drafted by the Bombers, but he made his MLB debut in a Yankees uniform, spending five years developing within the organization. 

"I feel really blessed to have worn pinstripes in my career already," Sears said. "I won't forget that."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York YankeesOakland Athletics

New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes reacts home run
News

Why Nestor Cortes Landing on Injured List Can 'Serve Him Well'

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RP Greg Weissert makes MLB debut
News

Yankees Still Have Faith in Greg Weissert After Disastrous Debut

By Max Goodman
Oakland Athletics SP JP Sears pitching
News

Familiar Faces Have Chance to Tame Yankees in Oakland

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes celebrates strikeout
News

Yankees to Place Nestor Cortes on I.L., Promote Local Product

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees RP Aroldis Chapman watches after giving up double
News

Aaron Boone Not Ready to Use Aroldis Chapman in Tight Spots Yet

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge hits home run in Subway Series
News

Highlights From the Yankees’ 2023 Schedule

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton in dugout during spring training
News

Yankees RP Zack Britton to Begin Rehab Assignment

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees RP Scott Effross throws pitch
News

How Yankees Can Combat Latest Adversity in Bullpen

By Max Goodman