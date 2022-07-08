Could Yankees Reunite With David Robertson at Trade Deadline?

Robertson, one of the best relievers available at this year's trade deadline, spent nine years of his career with the Yankees.

This would certainly be a nostalgic acquisition, but in the same breath, a major boost of a move that would strengthen an already fierce Yankees’ bullpen.

Now that he is finally healthy, old friend David Robertson is having a bounce back campaign for the Chicago Cubs, and is expected to be highly sought after by several contenders at the trade deadline as a rental relief option.

Could the Yankees reunite with their former longtime setup man?

The 37-year-old likely won’t cost much in assets to acquire and the Yankees could use another high-leverage bullpen arm, given the loss of Chad Green (to Tommy John surgery) and the struggles of Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loáisiga (currently on injured list). Zack Britton could potentially return later in the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery towards the end of the 2021 season, but the aging veteran shouldn’t be counted on since he is coming off a major procedure. Just look at Robertson, who underwent the same surgery at Britton’s age. It essentially took three years for him to get back to form.

Robertson was drafted by the Yankees in 2006, before spending his first seven big league seasons in the Bronx from 2008-2014. During this span, he helped the Yankees capture their most recent World Series title in 2009, while serving as one of the main setup men to Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera. The righty made the 2011 All-Star team and was the team’s closer, as Rivera’s initial successor, in the 2014 campaign. This proved to be his final season in pinstripes, as he would sign with the Chicago White Sox in free agency afterward.

While he is no longer a spring chicken, Robertson’s still highly effective, plus is New York and postseason tested. But the Yankees will likely have a ton of competition if they go after Robertson. The crosstown rival Mets have scouted him and are interested, as are several other teams.

With the deadline three and a half weeks away, Robertson could possibly return to the Yankees, which would make a rich bullpen even richer.

