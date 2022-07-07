Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman Haven’t Discussed Contract Extension Yet

Aaron Judge is not the only notable Yankee in a contract year.

While the slugging outfielder’s future was the main topic of discussion during Hal Steinbrenner’s Wednesday Zoom call, the team owner also touched on Brian Cashman’s situation. Steinbrenner said that he and New York’s general manager have not discussed a contract extension yet, per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler. Cashman is in the final year of the five-year, $25 million extension he signed in December 2017.

Cashman has been New York’s general manager since 1998 and has yet to oversee a losing season. The Yankees have made the postseason 20 times and won four World Series with him at the helm, the most recent coming in 2009.

While there have not been any negotiations between the two, Steinbrenner did offer Cashman a vote of confidence while praising the job he’s done. With a 58-23 (.716) record entering Wednesday’s game against the Pirates, the Yankees easily own the best mark in baseball and have looked far more consistent than the streaky team that took the field last season.

There is still half a season and the playoffs – if all goes well – left, but so far all has gone well for the Yankees following an offseason that left many fans disappointed. Cashman’s most notable moves were re-signing Anthony Rizzo, acquiring Jose Trevino and trading Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. The Yankees did not sign one of the top free agent shortstops, rolling with Kiner-Falefa instead, nor did they lock up Judge prior to Opening Day.

Judge’s impending free agency will be the club’s top priority this offseason; Steinbrenner said the Yankees won’t provide updates on that front until the 2022 campaign is over. But retaining Cashman is likely near the top of Steinbrenner’s to-do list as well.

