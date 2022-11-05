Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Would Never Sign With Yankees, Prefers to 'Kill' New York

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loves to play in New York at Yankee Stadium.

He has no interest in suiting up in the Bronx in a Yankees uniform, though.

The slugger prefers to "kill" those in pinstripes.

"I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees," Guerrero told El Dotol Nastra. "I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."

The comment, which went viral on social media on Saturday, was translated by MLB insider Héctor Gómez.

Guerrero, 23, has established himself as one of the most dangerous sluggers in the American League. He finished second in the race for AL MVP in 2021, smashing 48 home runs with 111 RBI, 123 runs and a 1.002 OPS, all career-highs.

In 2022, Guerrero slashed .274/.339/.480 with 33 home runs, earning a second consecutive trip to the All-Star Game.

Over his four years with Toronto, Guerrero has produced strong numbers when playing against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Across 31 games in the Bronx, Guerrero is hitting .289/.344/.579 with 10 home runs, 17 RBI and 16 runs. Nine of those homers have been hit over the last two seasons. Guerrero hit three homers at Yankee Stadium on April 13, a game that was started by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

