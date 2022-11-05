Brian Cashman Provides Update on Contract Status With Yankees

NEW YORK — Brian Cashman is still working as the general manager of the Yankees this month—a job title that he's held since 1998—even if he doesn't currently have a contract with New York.

Cashman revealed on Friday that he hasn't signed a new deal with the Yankees yet, confirming his agreement with the team expired, as expected, on Monday.

"I have had a brief conversation with Hal Steinbrenner," Cashman explained at Yankee Stadium on Friday. "He said we'll obviously talk and he expressed interest in having me back. Of course, I'd like to stay, but we have not had any further discussions on that."

Cashman added that he hasn't talked to any other teams about his availability.

"We'll see how that plays out," he said. "Obviously I'd love to stay and he's expressed interest in having me stay."

As much as the Yankees took a step forward this season after their loss in the Wild Card Game a year ago—winning their division before making it to the American League Championship Series, where they were swept by the Astros—this organization still has plenty of work to do.

New York was outclassed by Houston and as much as they've consistently made the playoffs with Cashman at the helm, it's still a disappointing conclusion to each season when this team is eliminated in October, falling short of their ultimate goal.

While all signs point to Cashman re-signing in the coming weeks, the longtime GM said that he doesn't take anything for granted. Since the conclusion of the ALCS, he's been conducting valuable conversations with other members of the organization, digesting what transpired in 2022 while preparing in earnest for next season.

"I'm not here to assume anything," Cashman said. "I've been working for this franchise for a long time. Clearly got a lot of respect and relationships and I'm honored to be a part of the Yankee family. ... While being in a position, I'll do the best job I can and then let other people judge the results."

