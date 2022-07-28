Skip to main content

What Aaron Judge Had to Say About the Andrew Benintendi Trade

New York acquired Benintendi from the Royals on Wednesday night in exchange for three minor league pitchers.
NEW YORK — In a frustrating loss against the Mets, Aaron Judge had a rare off night.

The Yankees' slugger was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, leaving five runners on base in a 3-2 walk-off loss at Citi Field.

As New York's leader addressed reporters in the visiting clubhouse after the game, however, Judge had a big smile on his face.

Moments before, reports surfaced on social media that the Yankees had made the first big splash of MLB trade deadline week, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals. New York later confirmed both the move and the return, three minor league arms heading back to Kansas City.

"He's a really good player," Judge said shortly after hearing the news at his locker. "I've had a chance to play against him for quite a few years when he was playing over in Boston. I've seen a lot of impressive things. If that's true, he'll definitely be a big piece to what we got going on here."

Benintendi spent the first five years of his career with the Red Sox, winning a championship in Boston (after eliminating the Yankees from the playoffs) in 2018.

Asked what stands out specifically from Benintendi's game, the MVP candidate singled out the left-hander's best attributes at the plate.

"Bat-to-ball skills, speed, always works good at-bats and then, if you're not too careful, he can leave the yard on you. I've seen it many times at Yankee Stadium," Judge explained. "He's just a well-rounded player, that's for sure."

Benintendi only has three home runs this season (and a 4.4% barrel rate, the lowest in a full season of his career), but he puts the ball in play at an elite clip, a left-handed hitter that can add more balance to a high-octane lineup in the Bronx. The 28-year-old is slashing .320/.387/.398 over 93 games this season.

More moves are likely on the horizon for the Yankees, leading up to the August 2 deadline, but for a team that's now lost five of seven since the All-Star break, this trade should be an immediate boost.

"I think adding a guy like that would definitely give us a little pump up," Judge added. "I think he's gonna fit right in."

Benintendi's first test in a Yankees uniform, alongside Judge and his new teammates, will come against his former team. New York begins a four-game series against the Royals at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. 

