What Aaron Judge Had to Say About the Andrew Benintendi Trade

NEW YORK — In a frustrating loss against the Mets, Aaron Judge had a rare off night.

The Yankees' slugger was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, leaving five runners on base in a 3-2 walk-off loss at Citi Field.

As New York's leader addressed reporters in the visiting clubhouse after the game, however, Judge had a big smile on his face.

Moments before, reports surfaced on social media that the Yankees had made the first big splash of MLB trade deadline week, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals. New York later confirmed both the move and the return, three minor league arms heading back to Kansas City.

"He's a really good player," Judge said shortly after hearing the news at his locker. "I've had a chance to play against him for quite a few years when he was playing over in Boston. I've seen a lot of impressive things. If that's true, he'll definitely be a big piece to what we got going on here."

Benintendi spent the first five years of his career with the Red Sox, winning a championship in Boston (after eliminating the Yankees from the playoffs) in 2018.

Asked what stands out specifically from Benintendi's game, the MVP candidate singled out the left-hander's best attributes at the plate.

"Bat-to-ball skills, speed, always works good at-bats and then, if you're not too careful, he can leave the yard on you. I've seen it many times at Yankee Stadium," Judge explained. "He's just a well-rounded player, that's for sure."

Benintendi only has three home runs this season (and a 4.4% barrel rate, the lowest in a full season of his career), but he puts the ball in play at an elite clip, a left-handed hitter that can add more balance to a high-octane lineup in the Bronx. The 28-year-old is slashing .320/.387/.398 over 93 games this season.

More moves are likely on the horizon for the Yankees, leading up to the August 2 deadline, but for a team that's now lost five of seven since the All-Star break, this trade should be an immediate boost.

"I think adding a guy like that would definitely give us a little pump up," Judge added. "I think he's gonna fit right in."

Benintendi's first test in a Yankees uniform, alongside Judge and his new teammates, will come against his former team. New York begins a four-game series against the Royals at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

