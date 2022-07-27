Yankees Prospect Jasson Domínguez Tuning Out Trade Rumors

Whenever the trade deadline nears, baseball’s top prospects often see their names mentioned in rumors. The Martian is no exception.

Jasson Domínguez is the Yankees’ third-best prospect, per MLB.com, but the Dominican native is arguably their most famous farmhand after signing a $5.1 million contract as a 16-year-old in 2019. Now 19, Domínguez has heard trade whispers mentioning him with the August 2 deadline quickly approaching. But he’s trying his best to tune out the noise.

“He hears some, but he never pays attention too much,” Jose Javier, translating for Domínguez, said when the young outfielder was asked about trade rumors, per the Poughkeepsie Journal’s Stephen Haynes. “He never reads social media in-depth, like comments and all that. So he never pays attention too much.”

Domínguez spoke to reporters Wednesday, his first media session with the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Yankees’ High Single-A affiliate. Domínguez made his debut for the Renegades on July 22 after spending his first 75 games of the season with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. The switch-hitter is off to a hot start with Hudson Valley, picking up a home run, two stolen bases, five RBI and seven hits over his first four games with the club.

Domínguez slashed .266/.374/.440 with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 19 stolen bases over 324 plate appearances for the Tarpons.

Now in just his second professional season, Domínguez has been heavily hyped ever since signing his spotlight-commanding contract. He’s even drawn comparisons to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle.

While such expectations are arguably unfair for a teenager, all the fanfare surrounding Domínguez has made his name a popular one in the rumor mill. The same goes for shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, the two prospects ranked ahead of Domínguez in New York’s system.

