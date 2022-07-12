Why Gerrit Cole Is Unlikely to Pitch in All-Star Game

Cole is expected to pitch on Sunday against the Red Sox, a start that would rule out an appearance in the 2022 All-Star Game.

It looks like one of the Yankees’ six All-Stars won’t play in the game.

That’s because Gerrit Cole will likely make two starts before Major League Baseball’s All-Star break after New York used its off day on Monday to reshuffle its rotation. Cole will pitch Tuesday against the Reds, thus pushing Luis Severino back a day. The move continues the Yankees’ efforts to limit Severino’s innings after a few injury-plagued seasons.

The tweak also means that Cole is scheduled to pitch on Sunday against the Red Sox, the final game before the break. In other words, don’t expect the California native to take the mound at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

Cole is 8-2 with a 3.26 ERA, 124 strikeouts and 29 walks. The ace leads the Yankees with 99.1 innings. Cole most recently struggled at Fenway Park again, however, allowing five earned runs—and two homers to fellow All-Star Rafael Devers—on July 7 against Boston.

This is Cole’s fifth All-Star nod and second with the Yankees. The 31-year-old was an All-Star twice with the Astros and once with the Pirates. Cole’s only actual appearance in the Midsummer Classic came in 2015 while he was still in Pittsburgh. The right-hander relieved National League starter Zack Greinke and threw one scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout.

While Cole likely won’t participate in the All-Star Game again, Yankees fans have multiple chances to see pinstripers in action next week. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, two more California natives, will start for the American League. Meanwhile, catcher Jose Trevino, starter Nestor Cortes and closer Clay Holmes are all heading to Los Angeles as first-time All-Stars.

