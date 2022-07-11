MLB Insider Reveals What Royals Want From Yankees in Andrew Benintendi Trade Talks

Even if Benintendi is a rental, Kansas City is still looking to get value in return if they trade him leading up to the deadline next month.

The Yankees have reportedly checked in with the Royals recently about outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

That's a no-brainer, an expectation for a team in search of an outfielder ahead of next month's deadline.

So, what exactly is Kansas City asking for in preliminary trade discussions?

What would the Yankees need to part ways with if they want to get Benintendi in pinstripes?

Unsurprisingly, the asking price for Benintendi is already pretty high.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reported over the weekend that New York was in touch with the Royals about their lefty-swinging outfielder, Kansas City has set a high bar in trade talks.

"It is believed the Royals have started out by seeking at least one good prospect for Benintendi, who will be a free agent after the year," Heyman wrote.

Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News added in an article on Sunday that New York has had "on-going" talks with Kansas City about a Benintendi deal. Kansas City is "looking for a top prospect," per Ackert, and "may not find a trade partner before the deadline."

Where do the Yankees draw the line in distinguishing good prospects from great ones within the organization? Surely certain highly-touted assets will be off the table.

Ackert reported that the Royals have had scouts scouring every level of New York's farm system since the beginning of the season, examining possible fits. Many of the Yankees' top prospects—like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Austin Wells, Ken Waldichuk—are in either Double-A or Triple-A.

As Heyman mentioned, Benintendi is only under contract through the end of this season. New York—or any other team interested in his services, for that matter—needs to weigh the pros and cons of sending a valuable prospect (or two) to Kansas City, acquiring only a few months of Benintendi in return.

Earlier this month, a Yankees scout suggested to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media that New York unloads for Benintendi, doing whatever it takes to get him over the next few weeks. That scout endorsed a deal including a top prospect like shortstop Peraza.

Many would consider that to be a rash take on the situation. After all, New York has other options. They can target more affordable outfielders at the deadline, promote an internal option (like Estevan Florial or Miguel Andújar) from Triple-A or give Matt Carpenter a consistent spot in the outfield, allowing him to play every day, splitting time with Aaron Hicks.

Heyman also reported that New York has conducted discussions with other clubs about trading Joey Gallo, an outfielder that's weighed New York down since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade before last summer's deadline. That would open a spot for someone else to step up, getting even more reps in important games down the stretch.

Perhaps the Yankees can solve their problems by getting rid of Gallo and bringing in Benintendi in exchange for a mid-tier prospect, if they truly believe he's the answer. New York can always wait it out since they have such a huge lead in the division as well, but they won't be the only team in touch with Kansas City about Benintendi. The longer they wait, the more likely it is another team swoops in and gives the Royals a deal they can't refuse before the deadline on August 2.

Benintendi is batting .317 this season with an OPS of .790. He rarely strikes out, putting the ball in play, but also rarely hits the ball out of the ballpark (hitting just three home in 2022). He's the antithesis of what New York has gotten from Gallo these last two seasons in more ways than one..

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.