Why the Yankees Haven't Traded Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks Yet

After retaining Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, signing free agent starter Carlos Rodón, New York is still looking to unload these veterans and get rid of their contracts.
The Yankees want to move Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks this offseason.

They won't be able to unload those unproductive pieces until they find a trade partner, though.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday night that the Yankees have been struggling in their search to find another team interested in either Donaldson or Hicks.

Here's Heyman with the latest:

"The Yankees have been unable to find takers for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. Donaldson played a great third base, but his patented bat speed is a question. Donaldson’s presence and pay were one reason Carlos Correa couldn’t work for them."

Donaldson is scheduled to make $21 million in 2023, a former MVP that flashed elite defense at third base in his first season with the Yankees. Even a strong campaign on the defensive side of the ball doesn't make up for Donaldson's glaring deficiencies on offense, a season in which the 37-year-old hit .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs and 148 strikeouts over 132 games. It was the first time Donaldson had an OPS below .700 (.682) and wRC+ below 100 (97) since his rookie year in 2012.

As for Hicks, the outfielder will earn just over $10 million next season, a veteran with three more years of control. Hicks was able to stay on the field during the regular season in 2022—appearing in 130 games, nearly matching his career-high—but struggled on both sides of the ball. Other than a few positive spurts, Hicks descended into several Joey Gallo-esque slumps, slashing .216/.330/.313 with a grand total of eight home runs and 10 stolen bases.

Trading either of those veterans won't give the Yankees any impactful talent in return. This would purely be a move to cut costs, opening up a spot or two on the 40-man roster. Finding a team that's interested in adding one of these two to their roster (and payroll) is much easier said than done.

New York is still searching for a starting left fielder, needing to pivot after missing out on Andrew Benintendi (who signed with the White Sox in free agency on Friday). In theory, Hicks could be used as a fourth outfielder next year, but starting the season with him in the starting lineup would be a worst-case scenario.

A logjam of infielders gives the Yankees room to make some moves, moving away from Donaldson or finding a trade partner for someone like Gleyber Torres or Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Having prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe on the brink of full-time opportunities in the Bronx could influence some roster movement leading up to Opening Day as well.

