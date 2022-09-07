Aaron Boone Explains Why Yankees Chose to Recall Deivi García From Triple-A

NEW YORK — The Yankees made so many roster moves ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, the official announcement on social media required a thread of four tweets.

Those official moves included everything from Anthony Rizzo landing on the injured list, Ronald Guzmán joining the big-league club from Triple-A and two injured pitchers—Zack Britton and Luis Severino—transferring to new affiliates on rehab assignments.

One name that was listed, replacing Josh Donaldson (paternity list) on the active roster, was the catalyst for a double take.

Pitching prospect Deivi García, who hasn't pitched with the Yankees since May of last season, was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

García was once one of the highest-ranked prospects in New York's farm system, a pitcher likened to Pedro Martínez that flashed serious potential during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020. Since then, it's been a steep decline on and off the field.

The 5-foot-9 right-hander was shut down for an extended period this summer with an undisclosed injury. When he's toed the rubber, the results haven't been promising—García has posted a 9.11 ERA with Triple-A this year (27 earned runs in 26.2 innings pitched). In Double-A Somerset, García has a 5.40 ERA in six appearances.

In 2020, García was New York's No. 3 prospect, per MLB.com. This year, he's ranked as the Yankees' 26th-best prospect.

Asked why the Yankees chose García on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone focused on the 23-year-old's recent numbers, pointing out his roster flexibility.

"With a doubleheader today, obviously he gives us some length coverage," Boone said. "Really, it's as simple as that. With having six position players now on the bench, felt like with the doubleheader and obviously, all games into the weekend, it feel like he gives us a little bit of coverage."

García has been developing as a starter over the last several years, starting in all eight of his past big-league outings, so he has the ability to work for several innings at a time. That said, he's also experienced coming out of the bullpen. His last two games with the RailRiders were as a reliever, throwing two innings last Wednesday and three frames on Saturday.

"He's actually thrown the ball really well his last couple of times out and his last time in Triple-A as well," Boone added.

The biggest reason for García's promotion is his status on the 40-man roster. After New York sacrificed a chunk of their pitching depth at the trade deadline—parting ways with the likes of JP Sears, Hayden Wesneski, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and more—there simply aren't many pitchers left available on the 40-man roster that aren't already in the big leagues.

As for how long García will hold a roster spot, it depends on his usage and when Donaldson will return from the paternity list. Boone said he's unsure when the third baseman will be ready to rejoin the team. There's always a chance that García can stick around, possibly earning more playing time as a reserve in the big-league bullpen, but it seems unlikely.

