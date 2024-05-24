Yankees All-Star Could Become a ‘Casualty’ of New York’s Juan Soto Pursuit
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made another discouraging comment about next season's payroll, indicating that things could change for the franchise.
With Juan Soto set to hit free agency, it'd be a shocking decision not to give him the amount he's looking for. The 25-year-old is one of the best players in baseball and the fan base loves him.
Soto's likely going to command a contract well over $500 million, a deal he deserves due to how he's played in his young career. They knew the price when they made a blockbuster trade for him during the offseason, so they likely already have a decision made on that front.
If the Yankees sign Soto in the offseason or get an extension done with him during the year, it could cause changes to the rest of the roster.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic brought up Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, a three-time All-Star, isn't the player he once was. Kirschner wrote that he has a $17 million club option in 2025 and if declined, New York owes him a $6 million buyout.
However, to save money, declining that could be a potential scenario that happens.
"Because the Yankees seem committed to saving money in spots they can, Rizzo may become a casualty of the team’s Soto pursuit."
The Yankees would have to figure out who could play first base, but with many outfielders with plenty of talent in the organization, it'd make sense if one of them took over at the position.
Whatever happens with guys like Rizzo and others is one thing. New York can afford to let some walk if it means Soto's wearing pinstripes for the next 10-plus years.
It'll be interesting to see what Steinbrenner and the front office do. This is clearly a World Series team this season, with a core of Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Soto that should continue over the next five-plus seasons. They can't cheap out in any possible way to accomplish that.