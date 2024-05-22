Insider Claims Yankees 'Major Long Shot' To Sign Star To Extension This Season
The New York Yankees may try to sign superstar slugger Juan Soto to an extension this season but it doesn't sound like a deal will get done.
New York recently made it known that it was interested in discussing a deal with Soto this season before he can enter free agency. Soto followed the Yankees' lead and claimed that he was willing to listen. While this is the case, it wouldn't make much sense for him financially to agree to a deal now because free agency will open the door for a possible bidding war which will raise his price.
Both sides could be interested in a deal and ultimately he could remain with the Yankees, but it sounds like he will be heading to free agency first. The New York Post's Jon Heyman even said it's a "major long shot" that the Yankees will get a deal done mid-season.
"Can the Yankees sign him in-season first? I think it's a major long shot," Heyman said. "I think the Yankees realize this. I don't blame Hal Steinbrenner for giving it a shot for saying we want to sign him and get it done in-season, we want him that badly. I don't blame him for trying and I don't blame him for negotiating. It's certainly good public relations and shows Juan Soto how much they love him. So it certainly couldn't hurt."
New York certainly has a chance to bring him back in free agency, but his future will be a major question mark throughout the rest of the season no matter how many games the Yankees win.
