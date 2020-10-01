SI.com
Yankees' Ninth-Inning Comeback Over Cleveland Clinches Trip to ALDS

Max Goodman

The Yankees' first taste of October featured a comeback victory to send New York to the American League Division Series.

Shortly after the clock struck midnight in Cleveland, New York scored two runs off Indians closer Brad Hand in the top of the ninth, including a go-ahead RBI single from infielder—and AL batting title winner—DJ LeMahieu.

The Bombers shut the door in the bottom half of the frame, sweeping the Wild Card Series with a 9-8 win at Progressive Field.

Hand had led all of Major League Baseball during the regular season with 16 saves, converting on all 16 of his save opportunities. After loading the bases with no outs, catcher Gary Sánchez's sacrifice fly to center field tied the score and tagged the closer with his first blown save of the year.

LeMahieu stepped in after Sánchez and did what he does best, coming through with a runner in scoring position. His dribbler up the middle snuck through the infield, scoring Gio Urshela from second base to give the Bombers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Cleveland put up a fight as the lead changed several times on Thursday night. Urshela's go-ahead grand slam in the fourth, following two early rain delays, had the Bombers in business, but the Indians would storm back the next inning as AL MVP candidate Jose Ramirez roped a two-run double to right.

The Indians came back once again in the seventh, following a Sánchez two-run home run to the opposite field in the previous frame. A pinch-hit, two-run double from outfielder Jordan Luplow off right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga tied the score before second baseman Cesar Hernandez gave the Indians a late lead with a bloop single in the eighth.

With the win, the Yankees survive and advance to a date with a familiar foe in the ALDS. New York will take on the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays—who also swept their opening round opponent—in a best-of-five series starting next week.

