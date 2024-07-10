Yankees Could Acquire One Of Top Outfielders Expected To Be Traded Soon
The New York Yankees have multiple holes on the roster that need to be filled ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York has been one of the coldest teams in baseball over the last month but there still are reasons to have hope. As long as the Yankees have Aaron Judge and Juan Soto on the roster, they have a chance to be one of the top teams in baseball.
The Yankees will break out of their slump at some point and the deadline will help. New York needs to add more pitching and help in the infield specifically. While this is the case, the Yankees were listed as a "potential suitor" for Chicago White Sox journeyman outfielder Tommy Pham by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"When Pham signed with Chicago back in mid-April, everyone understood that his name would appear in these kinds of pieces provided that he held up his end of the bargain at the plate," Anderson said. "We hereby decry that he did just that by hitting around a league-average clip despite being asked to play more center field than at any time since 2018. Pham's topline success shouldn't obscure that he's made less frequent hard contact than usual.
"Perhaps that's to be expected; he's nearing his 37th birthday, an age that has defeated plenty of perennial All-Stars. Pham never has made a Midsummer Classic and at this point, it feels fair to write that he never will. He just might make another postseason appearance, however. Potential suitors: (Atlanta Braves), (Seattle Mariners), Yankees."
Pham has been good so far this season for the White Sox and it would be nice to add his bat to the lineup, but the Yankees don't necessarily need help in the outfield as much as they need pitching and an infield boost.
More MLB: Yankees Could Target All-Star, Postseason Hero In Deal To Add Pitching