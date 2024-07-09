Yankees Could Target All-Star, Postseason Hero In Deal To Add Pitching
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching, anything could happen.
The New York Yankees won't leave any stone unturned and should be looking for ways to add to the starting rotation, infield, and bullpen before the deadline passes on July 30th. That's a lot to ask, but the Yankees have the means to get multiple deals done and get back on track down the stretch.
There will be a handful of intriguing players available and the Yankees should be considering all options, even a possible reunion. One player who was mentioned as a candidate to be traded is former Yankees flamethrower Nathan Eovaldi by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"A right groin strain forced Nathan Eovaldi to miss most of May," Kelly said. "That plus what's been a disappointing season from the defending World Series champion Rangers have kept Eovaldi from being mentioned consistently as a top trade candidate...
"Though the 34-year-old has struggled to stay healthy at times in his career, he's a two-time All-Star, including as recently as last year with the Rangers. He's also a two-time World Series champion, having won a title with the Rangers in 2023 and the Boston Red Sox in 2018. With a 3.05 career postseason ERA, Eovaldi should be coveted by contenders in the coming weeks."
If Eovaldi becomes available, he could be a great option for New York. He has a 3.10 ERA in 15 starts and his advanced metrics still are off the charts. He has earned two All-Star nods over the last four years and has been fantastic in the playoffs helping lead both the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox to World Series titles.
He already has spent time with the Yankees throughout his career and a reunion could be just what New York needs.
More MLB: Yankees Surprisingly Listed As Suitor For All-Star Having Bounce-Back Season