Gleyber Torres Has Regained Some of His Pop

After two power-heavy seasons and two disappointing ones, the Yankees second baseman has already matched his home run total from a year ago.

Gleyber Torres exceeded projections when he belted 62 home runs over the course of his first two big league seasons. He fell two homers shy of 40 as a 22-year-old in 2019, resetting expectations for his power output while benefitting from a juiced ball.

But Torres managed just three home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and he only launched nine balls over the fence in 2021. His other numbers left plenty to be desired over those two seasons as he endured a failed transition to shortstop and the balls continued to fluctuate. The disappointing campaigns left many wondering what the future held for the talented but unproductive Yankee.

While Torres is not having an All-Star season in 2022, his power has returned a bit. He’s not going flirt with 40 homers again, but he has already matched his total from last year. He’s done so over 352 fewer plate appearances.

Torres most recently hit two longballs during the Yankees’ series against the Rays despite playing with a banged-up wrist. He also smacked two home runs against his favorite target, the Orioles, on May 24.

“The home runs are going to come and go, and sometimes they happen in bunches,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters during the four-game Tampa Bay set, per the New York Post. “I think what we’ve seen to this point is just a better quality of contact throughout the season. His lower half’s been better in getting himself into better and stronger positions more consistently. That’s allowing him to get off some really good swings.”

Torres’ .467 slugging percentage is a major improvement over the .366 mark he recorded in 2021, and he owns a .224 ISO after averaging .116 over the previous two seasons. His xSLG (.560), Hard Hit% (48.0), Barrel% (9.6), Fly Ball% (47.2) and average exit velocity (92.7 mph) would all be career-highs, and his 15.5% Home Run-Fly Ball ratio is the highest it’s been since 2019.

Torres added that pregame preparation has allowed him to have a more disciplined game plan and “do damage when I get the opportunity.” So far, the results are paying dividends for the 25-year-old, who has returned to being a productive member of a New York lineup that is currently battling injuries and slumps elsewhere.

“I'm getting better,” Torres said after the two dingers against Baltimore. “Better and better, for sure. I'm feeling good.”

