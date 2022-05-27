Skip to main content

Have Yankees Checked in With Brett Gardner Recently? MLB Insider Gives Update

Gardner remains a free agent after making it clear last fall that he would love to come back for another year with the Yankees.

It still doesn't sound like we'll be seeing a Gardy Party in the Bronx this year.

Even with the adversity this team has been facing recently, losing key contributors to injury, the Yankees have not reached out to outfielder Brett Gardner about a possible reunion.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that New York still hasn't contacted the "true Yankee."

A few weeks ago, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed that Gardner turned down a one-year deal from the Blue Jays, declining to pursue an opportunity with the Braves as well. 

READ: Brett Gardner Turned Down This Contract Offer From the Blue Jays

Gardner made it clear at the conclusion of last season that he would like to return for a 15th year in pinstripes. When the league's lockout ended this winter, however, Gardner remained a free agent, watching as New York embarked on their first season without him on the roster since his rookie year in 2008.

You can certainly make the argument that Gardner would help this Yankees team right now. Giancarlo Stanton and Tim Locastro are on the injured list, Aaron Hicks has struggled mightily (and is now dealing with a hamstring issue) and Joey Gallo continues to seek results.

In the outfield, that leaves Aaron Judge—who is producing MVP-caliber numbers so far this season—along with Miguel Andújar and Estevan Florial. Florial was recently sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

On the bench, Marwin Gonzalez has played in the outfield a good amount of times this year as well. New York added infielder Matt Carpenter, an experienced left-handed hitter, to the mix on Thursday.

In 2021, Gardner hit .222 (his lowest average in a single season in his career) with 10 home runs in 140 games. The 38-year-old would be the last remaining player from New York's World Series team in 2009 if he were to return.

MORE:

