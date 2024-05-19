Yankees Hard-Throwing Reliever Could Return Wednesday According To Insider
The New York Yankees could have one of their top bullpen options back as soon as this upcoming week.
New York has had one of the best bullpens in baseball so far this season but it has been missing some important pieces due to injuries. The Yankees should start to get reinforcements back soon, though, as hard-throwing righty Tommy Kahnle could return on Wednesday, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"Tommy Kahnle could be making his final rehab appearance today," Hoch said. "If all goes well, Aaron Boone said they’ll look to activate Kahnle on Wednesday."
Kahnle was fantastic for the Yankees last season and had a 2.66 ERA in 42 appearances to go along with a 48-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 2/3 innings pitched. He spent the 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was with the Yankees from 2017 through 2020.
The Yankees currently have the top bullpen ERA in baseball at 2.49 but it could get even better soon with Kahnle nearing his return. He has been dealing with shoulder inflammation since September but finally seems ready to return to big-league action.
New York has extremely high expectations for the 2024 season and if the club can reach them, it likely will be thanks in large part to the performance of the bullpen. It has done its part so far this season but now should get a significant boost. Opposing clubs certainly should be nervous about the Yankees right now.
