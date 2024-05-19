Yankees Have 'Zero Chance' Of Signing Superstar To Extension This Season
The New York Yankees have been fantastic so far this season bu the club still has one serious question mark.
New York has been great in large part due to the play of American League Most Valuable Player front-runner Juan Soto. The Yankees acquired Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres this past offseason knowing that he is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.
He likely will receive a historic deal and New York has made it known that it wants to keep him around for the foreseeable future. The Yankees are open to discussing a deal during the season to avoid free agency and Soto didn't shut the possibility down, but there is "absolutely zero chance" of a deal getting done before free agency, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"While Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he’s interested in engaging in contract talks with right fielder Juan Soto and agent Scott Boras to avert free agency, with Soto saying he’s willing to listen, the cold truth is there is absolutely zero chance Soto will sign before he’s a free agent," Nightengale said. "He turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals two years ago. So, what’s another six months?
"Soto can keep on hitting, sit back, and watch the bidding war emerge between the Yankees and (New York Mets). Let’s see who blinks first and gives him $500 million."
Soto has been as advertised this season and if the Yankees can retain him, will be near the top of the American League for years to come. Hopefully, the two sides can work out a deal.
