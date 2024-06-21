Yankees Interested In Acquiring Rising Star In Blockbuster Trade At Deadline
The New York Yankees certainly are going to have an interesting summer.
New York is in a good spot right now and doesn't necessarily need to make a major move if it wants to compete for a World Series title this year. The Yankees already are considered one of the top teams in baseball and just got much better with superstar Gerrit Cole returning to the mound.
While this is the case, New York could use another boost for the starting rotation and some have speculated that the Yankees are interested in making a move.
There are sure to be some intriguing players available this summer ahead of the trade deadline and one player New York reportedly has shown interest in is Chicago White Sox rising star Garrett Crochet, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Every contending team has an interest in the reliever-turned-starter, and though he’s already flown past his previous innings high, teams love the arm and potential (the Yankees are among them)," Crochet said. "It’s uncertain how many innings are left in his big arm, but teams are willing to find out."
The 25-year-old was converted to a starter this season and has been fantastic. He has a 3.25 ERA in a league-leading 16 starts. He's also leading the league with 124 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
He has been mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions this season and he could be the perfect option for New York. The Yankees would have to pay a high price prospect-wise, but he is under team control until 2027 and wouldn't cost much financially.
New York has a real chance to take home a World Series title this season and landing Crochet only could help.
More MLB: Orioles Superstar Mentioned As Option For Yankees To Bolster Rotation