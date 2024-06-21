Orioles Superstar Mentioned As Option For Yankees To Bolster Rotation
The New York Yankees certainly will be busy over the next few weeks looking for ways to improve the roster.
New York has a real chance to compete for a World Series title this season and will be going all in at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline in order to do so. The Yankees could have some major changes on the way after the season with Juan Soto set to hit free agency and other important pieces possibly leaving like Clay Holmes and Gleyber Torres.
The Yankees will be busy at the trade deadline but this upcoming offseason is going to be extremely important as the club attempts to maintain its success from 2024 for the foreseeable future.
Adding another top-of-the-rotation starter will be a priority and one player who was mentioned as a possible option is Baltimore Orioles superstar Corbin Burnes by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Ultimately, Burnes may actually belong in a big market," Heyman said. "His confidence is warranted, and given a chance, it surfaces. He’s been typically brilliant this year (8-2, 2.14), but by design, he’s striking out fewer than previously, which was a record pace for a starter. But he says, 'If I need to get a strikeout I know I can get it.' Though the Orioles can’t be discounted, if he isn’t made for New York (or Los Angeles or Chicago), I’m not sure who is."
The fact that New York already has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Burnes is interesting. New York has two teams in the Yankees and the Mets, but the Yankees should be considered the more likely option of the two.
New York already is great but landing someone like Burnes could help it compete for years to come.
