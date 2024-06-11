Yankees Linked To NL Central Duo Having Career Years In Possible Trade
The New York Yankees have been great so far this season but likely will look a little different by the time August 1st rolls around.
The 2024 Major League Baseball Deadline will pass on July 30th and the Yankees arguably are the most likely team to be buyers. New York has a real shot at taking home a World Series title this season and likely will be going all in.
New York doesn't have many holes but will use the deadline as a way to add more depth. The two areas that could use the most depth are the bullpen and infield. The bullpen likely will be the easiest area to address because there will be plenty of players available and two that have been linked to the Yankees are St. Louis Cardinals hurlers John King and JoJo Romero by SNY's Andy Martino.
"As for lefties: With no disrespect intended to Victor Gonzalez and Caleb Ferguson, evaluators tend to slot those pitchers as the second lefty in an ideal bullpen," Martino said. "Neither has quite replaced what the Yankees had in recent seasons with Wandy Peralta.
"It’s too early in the era of expanded playoffs to identify many sellers, but a few lefties who might become available are St. Louis’ John King and JoJo Romero, San Francisco’s Taylor Rogers, and Tampa Bay’s Garrett Cleavinger. Miami’s Tanner Scott and Colorado’s Jalen Beeks are others expected to be dealt."
Both King and Romero are in the middle of career years. New York lost some serious left-handed depth in the bullpen but either King or Romero could help fix that. If the Yankees somehow could land both, that would be a serious upgrade.
