Former Cardinals All-Star May Be Traded; Could Yankees Get Deal Done?
While most clubs are still uncertain what their trade deadline plans will be, the New York Yankees' seem pretty obvious.
New York has been arguably the best team in baseball this season and clearly will be buyers at the deadline. The Yankees have one of the best rosters in baseball and don't have many holes, but they will look to add depth down the stretch as they look to win their first World Series title since 2009.
The Yankees' starting rotation seems pretty set at this point, but that may not end up being the case by the time the deadline rolls around on July 30th. New York already has dealt with one massive injury with Gerrit Cole and the club should be considering ways to add depth just in case more pop up.
One player who could make a lot of sense is St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn. The two-time All-Star is having a bounce-back season but was mentioned as a trade candidate by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Lynn turned 37 last month, but he evidently still has some stuff left in the tank after a rough run through 2023 in which he allowed 44 home runs—the most in a single season since Bronson Arroyo's 46 in 2011," Miller said. "Lynn has only given up seven dingers through 13 starts, putting together a 3.58 ERA. At this point, that club option for next season is a little enticing."
The veteran righty was deemed the second-best pitcher from the National League Central who could be dealt by Miller. He already has experience pitching for the Yankees and could be a reliable option down the stretch. He's averaging just over five innings per start this season and has a 3.58 ERA so far in 13 appearances.
New York has a chance to do something special this season and should be considering all options and Lynn would help at a low cost.
