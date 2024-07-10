Yankees Linked To Superstar Slugger As Blockbuster Option To Fix Offense
The New York Yankees need to find a way to get the offense going.
New York has been dealing with its worst slump of the season over the last few weeks and the offense isn't clicking quite like it was earlier this season. There still are plenty of reasons to still be excited about the Yankees but they need to get back on track.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching and that will be a way the Yankees can improve. New York has the means to get multiple deals done if it sees fit and should be considering all options at this point.
One player who was mentioned as an option for the Yankees who could help is Chicago White Sox superstar slugger Luis Robert Jr. by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Alex Verdugo was initially a solid offseason acquisition, but he has triple-slashed .226/.261/.368 since May 8," Miller said. "He isn't hurting the offense as much as second base and third base are, but he's basically a replacement-level player for which there are quite a few intriguing replacement options. The marquee one, of course, is Luis Robert Jr., who we've been talking about as a coveted trade candidate since before the regular season began.
"The White Sox centerfielder is making $12.5M this season (a little over $4M prorated as of July 30) and $15M in 2025 before $20M club options for 2026 and 2027. Not only would acquiring his slugging prowess spruce up the 2024 lineup, but having Robert under contract for up to three more years would help soften the blow if Soto signs elsewhere this offseason."
Robert struggled out of the gate after missing time due to an injury but has started to look more like himself lately. He has 10 home runs and 19 RBIs in 38 games and also plays Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield.
There's a strong chance that he gets moved this summer and he could be the best offensive player available. Landing him immediately would bolster the Yankees' struggling offense.
More MLB: Yankees Could Acquire One Of Top Outfielders Expected To Be Traded Soon