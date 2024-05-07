Yankees Prospect Oswald Peraza Set to Begin Rehab Assignment

🚨JUST IN... 👉@Yankees INF Oswald Peraza is currently scheduled to commence an #MLB Rehab Assignment TONIGHT @GMSField!!



Get Your $2🎟️ for TONIGHT'S Tail Waggin' $2 Tuesday DOUBLE HEADER Presented By @TheVEGolution➡️ https://t.co/WoFVVblBAL



Game One Starts @ 4:00PM! 🎣 pic.twitter.com/puyMMbqDUG