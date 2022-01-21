These 3 Yankees Prospects Made Baseball America's New Top 100 List

New York Yankees prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Jasson Dominguez each made the 2022 version of the Baseball America Top 100 prospects list

The future is bright in the Bronx.

Baseball America released their annual top 100 prospects list for 2022 this week, which featured three future Yankees that have been making a name for themselves at the minor league level.

Here are the Yankees’ prospects that made this list:

Anthony Volpe, SS

The No. 1 ranked prospect in the Yankees’ farm system is shortstop Anthony Volpe, who came in at No. 10 on Baseball America’s list.

Volpe was selected at No. 30 overall by the Yankees during the 2019 MLB Draft. And although he started off slow during his first professional season due to a bout with mononucleosis, and saw his 2020 campaign cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Volpe put the baseball world on notice with a stellar performance in 2021.

Volpe, 20, slashed .294/.423/.604/1.027 with 27 home runs, 86 RBIs and 33 stolen bases across 109 games between low and high-A ball.

As a result, Volpe will start the 2022 season at Double-A Somerset. And if he can replicate the production he endured last year, he should be on track to make his MLB debut by 2023.

READ: Yankees' Prospect Anthony Volpe on Track to Make MLB Debut 'Soon'

With Volpe tearing through the minors at a rapid pace, the Yankees are expected to add a one-year stopgap option to play shortstop at the big-league level next season until he is ready for the majors.

Oswald Peraza, SS

Speaking of shortstops, Oswald Peraza is ranked as the third-best prospect in the Yankees’ system, and came in at No. 55 on Baseball America’s list.

Peraza, 21, slashed .297/.356/.477/.833 with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs and 38 stolen bases across 115 games at three different levels in the minors last season.

Peraza finished his 2021 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and although he isn’t ranked as high as Volpe, he could wind up making an impact at the big-league level sooner.

As long as Peraza gets off to a strong start in Triple-A this season, the Yankees may be inclined to call him up to the majors at some point in 2022. Along with Volpe, Peraza is another reason why the Yankees are inclined to add a stopgap option at shortstop to hold them over defensively until one of these young infielders are ready to debut.

Jasson Dominguez, OF

Last but not least, the Yankees’ No. 2 ranked prospect, Jasson Dominguez, who has earned the nickname “the Martian,” came in at No. 87 on Baseball America’s list.

Back in 2019, Dominguez signed with the Yankees for $5.1 million at the age of 16. But due to the pandemic cancelling the 2020 minor league season, the native of the Dominican Republic did not make his professional debut until June of 2021.

READ: Rachel Balkovec Eager to Spotlight Jasson Dominguez Off the Field

Last season, Dominguez, 18, slashed .252/.353/.379/.732 with five homers and 19 RBIs across 56 games between rookie ball and low-A Tampa.

While Dominguez is still very green, the switch hitter is an exciting prospect that is surrounded by hype due to his five-tool potential. Dominguez is still a ways away from being ready for the majors, but he is just 18 -years-old and scouts see him developing into a 30-30 player given his speed and power.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.